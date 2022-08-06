Hyderabad: SCR cancels 34 MMTS trains on Sunday

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) announced the cancellation of 34 MMTS services on Sunday. The railways cited operational issues for the sudden cancellation.

The cancelled MMTS trains include Lingampally-Hyderabad services 47129, 47132, 47133, 47135, 47136, 47137, 47139, 47138 and 47140. In the Hyderabad-Lingampally section, the cancelled services are 47105, 47109, 47110, 47111, 47112, 47114, 47116, 47118 and 47120.

In Falaknuma- Lingampally section, the cancelled MMTS trains include 47153, 47164, 47165, 47166, 47203, 47220 and 47170 while trains 47176, 47189, 47210, 47187, 47190, 47191 and 47192, will be cancelled between Lingampally and Falaknuma section.