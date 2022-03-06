Hyderabad: Second edition of Durgam Cheruvu marathon begins

Hyderabad: The second edition of the Durgam Cheruvu marathon comprising of 2,000 and 5,000 meter runs along with the 21 kilometer marathon was launched on Sunday.

The marathon was inaugurated by Special Chief Secretary for Urban Development, Arvind Kumar who took to Twitter and said, “Flagged off the 2nd edition of Durgam Cheruvu marathon ( 5, 10, 21 km) organised by @InorbitMall#Hyderabad. With more than 3500 registrations, the response was absolutely outstanding. Hats off to the spirit of Hyderabad friends @KTRTRS“

Kumar also tagged the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao in the tweet. The marathon is organised by the Inorbit mall in Hyderabad, with over 3500 people registering for this year’s edition.

Traffic restrictions placed in view of the marathon

The Hyderabad traffic police had released a traffic diversion advisory in view of the marathon.

The traffic restrictions will be observed between 5 AM to 8 AM on Sunday. As per the restrictions, traffic moving from the VV statue to Khairatabad flyover and Necklace Rotary will be diverted towards Shadan and Nirankari Bhavan and vehicles from Ambedkar Statue will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar.

Similarly, traffic moving from Iqbal Minar towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted to Telugu Talli flyover at Secretariat Old Gate and traffic from Liberty towards upper Tank Bund will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar and on to Telugu Talli flyover.

Traffic moving from Karbala to Ambedkar Statue through Tank Bund will be diverted towards DBR Mills and Lower Tank Bund. Those travelling from Nallagutta towards Sanjeevaiah Park will be diverted to Ranigunj X roads. Commuters from DBR will not be allowed to go towards Children’s Park.