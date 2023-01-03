Hyderabad: Section 144 ahead of CBRT exam around exam centres

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 3rd January 2023 11:07 am IST
CBRT exam in Hyderabad. (Representative image)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand on Monday declared imposition of section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the city around centres ahead of the CBRT (computer-based recruitment test) examination scheduled on January 3.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand issued prohibitory orders against the gathering of more than five people to prevent riots and maintain public peace.

Section 144 orders will be in force for the full duration from 6:00 am on January 3 (Tuesday) to 6:00 am on January 4 (Wednesday) at all the test centres of the CBRT examination.

Police officers, military personnel, and home guards on duty, flying squad education department, bonafide funeral processions are exempted from the curfew.

“Any person found violating the orders shall be liable for prosecution under Section 144 CrPC,” informed the police.

