Hyderabad: Section 144 imposed ahead of BJP national meet

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Commissioner of police on Wednesday imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the Cyberabad commissionerate ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national executive meet that will be held on July 2nd and 3rd.

On Wednesday, Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra issued prohibitory orders against gathering of more than five people to prevent riot or affray and maintain public peace. The orders will be in force from 1st to 7th July, 2022.

Previously, the police had issued orders prohibiting flying of drones or any kind of flying machines above a radius of 5 kms at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) at Gachibowli, the venue for BJP’s meet. The order is in force from 6am on June 30 up to 6 pm on July 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and Home minister Amit Shah will be present at the national executive meeting.

BJP national president JP Nadda is likely to do a roadshow in Telangana and inaugurate an exhibition during the two-days. Prime Minister Modi is expected to arrive in Hyderabad on July 2 and is likely to address the meeting on both days.