Hyderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment Board to permanently close six roads

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) on Wednesday said that it will permanently close down six roads in view of the ongoing excision of its civilian areas.

Ammuguda Road (500 metres), Byam Road (500 metres), Albain Road (700 metres), Empress Road (900 metres), Protence Road (500 metres) and Richardson Road (300 metres) are the six roads to be closed.

Among the various complaints by the civilians with the Telangana government, road closure has led to the government threatening to shut down of water supply to the cantonment board is the major issue.

“Any person having any objection/suggestion on the closure notice can forward the same to the office of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board within 21 days from the date of publication” resident welfare association member BT Srinivas was quoted as saying by the Times of India.