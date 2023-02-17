Hyderabad: Secunderabad RPF recovers Rs 39L worth stolen items

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Secunderabad, arrested 60 offenders and recovered stolen property worth Rs 39.8 lakhs with registration of 50 cases against them. The recovery was done in January, when the RPF conducted different operations as part its task.

Under its luggage retrieval operation ‘Amanat’, RPF personnel retrieved more than 208 belongings of passengers valued at more than Rs 49.3 lakhs, said a press release. As part of operation ‘NARCOS, RPF confiscated ganja valued at more than Rs 32.5 lakhs with the arrest of 7 persons.

The RPF also rescued children under the operation ‘Nanhe Faristey’. “RPF undertook the noble cause of identifying and rescuing children in need of care and protection who are lost/separated from their family due to various reasons. Altogether 82 children have been provided safety,” officials said.

Action against human trafficking under the operation AAHT, the RPF and South Central Railway rescued 18 boys from the clutches of 6 traffickers.

Under Mission ‘Jeevan Raksha’, RPF personnel, risking their own lives, saved four persons. It also initiated action against carriage of contraband/illegal goods under Operation ‘Satark’. Liquor worth Rs 16,500 that was being transported illegally through trains was seized with arrest of one person.

In action against touts, RPF registered cases and arrested 13 persons, seizing 106 tickets valued at Rs. 17.08 lakhs, stated the SCR release.