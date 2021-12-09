Hyderabad sees growing demand for construction professionals

Hyderabad: The ever-changing skyline of the city, has resulted in an increased demand for construction professionals.

Earlier a few civil engineers used to manage construction projects, but in recent times the number of high rises has soared in the commercial and residential structure. Areas such as the Financial District, Kokapet, Kompally, Rajendranagar, and Uppal, boast numerous sky scrappers.

The evolution of the construction industry professionals related to planning & safety, engineers and project managers along with other management professionals have gained attention in the market. Considering the increased demands for construction professionals, the state government has planned to set up a construction university at the National Academy of Construction, Madhapur.

According to a report by Telangana Today, V Rajashekhar Reddy, General Secretary, CREDAI Hyderabad, said “Besides these professionals, there is a lot of demand for the skilled workforce as well. Unfortunately, the majority of the workforce is not trained to meet the industry requirements. Hence, managements are providing incentives and accommodation to retain the available skilled workforce.”

He further stated that Mandal level skill development centres could help in training the masons and workers in different categories of electrical, plumbing, civil, etc. This could ensure a trained workforce and employment at the same time.