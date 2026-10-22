Hyderabad sees weak NE monsoon as 97 pc rainfall deficit recorded

Hyderabad: Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are witnessing a severe rainfall deficit during the current North-East monsoon season so far.

In October so far, the state recorded a 95 per cent rainfall deficit. Against the normal rainfall of 75.6 mm for the first 21 days of October, the state received only 3.5 mm amid the possible impact of El Niño.

October is usually one of the wetter months in Telangana. However, the sharp decline in rainfall this year has raised concerns about the weather conditions during the remaining days of the month.

Hyderabad records 97 per cent rainfall deficit during NE monsoon

Hyderabad recorded 2.8 mm of rainfall between October 1 and 21, against its normal of around 114 mm for the month.

In October 2020, the city experienced 400.7 mm of rainfall. However, in October 2016, it was 37.1 mm.

Meanwhile, Hanumakonda, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Mancherial, Medak, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Sangareddy and Siddipet recorded zero rainfall during the first 21 days of October.

Several other districts recorded extremely low rainfall compared with their normal levels.

Wanaparthy receives highest rainfall among districts

Wanaparthy recorded the highest rainfall among the districts during the period. It recorded 17.7 mm of rainfall.

However, it is still 78 per cent below its normal of 82.1 mm.

Khammam received 13.8 mm against its normal of 94.6 mm, while Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri recorded 13 mm against 84.6 mm.

El Nino raises concerns

The rainfall deficit in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana during the North-East monsoon so far is due to El Nino.

El Nino refers to the abnormal warming of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific, with sea temperatures sometimes climbing several degrees Celsius above normal. Its effects ripple outward, reshaping rainfall patterns, temperatures and the odds of extreme weather in different parts of the world.

As ocean temperatures shift, so does atmospheric circulation, and with it, the usual pattern of rainfall. Some regions dry out while others see more rain than usual, with the intensity and duration of any given El Nino event determining how far-reaching the effects turn out to be for agriculture, water supplies and anything else that depends on the weather behaving as expected.