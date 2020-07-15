Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer car turtles at ORR

By SM Bilal Last Updated: 15th July 2020 10:19 pm IST

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer of Telangana State and former Police Commissioner Hyderabad VV Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday had a miraculous escape after his official car turtled at Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad.

However the officer had escaped with minor injuries and was immediately shifted to a corporate hospital at Gachibowli. Srinivas Rao belongs to 1987 IPS batch and he is Telangana State Police Recruitment Board Chairman and in charge director of the State Police Academy

It is believed that due to incessant rains the ORR was slippery and the vehicle lost control and turtled. Investigation is under way

