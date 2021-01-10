Hyderabad: Sensation at Rajendranagar after dead body found in suitcase

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed near a diary farm at Rajendra Nagar after unknown assailants dumped a dead body in a suitcase.

A patrolling mobile party had found a abandoned suitcase near a diary farm, upon suspicion the police opened it and found a male dead body. Soon after the incident the CLUES team and dog squad of Cyberabad police was pressed into service.

During the preliminary investigation the police have identified the deceased as Riyaz. The police suspect that the victim was murdered at some other place and dumped the dead body at Rajendra Nagar.

According to the sources, the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task force police is believed to have taken three suspects in connection with the case and investigation is underway.