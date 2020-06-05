Hyderabad: Sensational murder in Old city creates scare

Hyderabad: A sensational murder was reported in Rein Bazaar area of old city on Friday evening. According to the sources, 20 year old Mohammed Imran Khan was waylaid at Zafar road near Shorma Hotel and he was stabbed to death.

The broad day light murder created scare among the public in old city as the assailants have targetted the deceased in a filmy style by using Rambo dagger. On recieving information a team of Rein Bazaar police reached spot and forrensic CLUES team and dog squad was pressed into service. The police however shifted the deadbody to Osmania hospital morgue and a murder case has been registered.

Also Read HC adjourns hearing in SSC case till tomorrow

According to the preliminary investigation, the police have found that Mohammed Imran Khan was having dispute with his half brothers Talib, Mehtab. Four assailants have participated in the murder while two other suspects Pasha and Chotu have also been identified.

Special teams have been formed to nab the accused and investigation is underway.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.