Hyderabad: Seven MMTS trains to be restarted from April 11

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has restored seven MMTS trains with effect from April 11.

The trains are:

From To Arrival Departure Falaknuma Lingampalli 11:15 am 12:45 pm Falaknuma Ramchandrapuram 9:21 pm 11:05 pm Ramchandrapuram Falaknuma 9:10 am 11:05 am Lingampalli Falaknuma 2:55 pm 4:25 pm Lingampalli Falaknuma 8:10 pm 8:55 pm Falaknuma Hyderabad 4:35 pm 5:50 pm Hyderabad Lingampalli 6:05 pm 6:50 pm

