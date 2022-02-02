Hyderabad: Seven people arrested in a travel agency fraud case

Hyderabad: Seven accused were nabbed by the Saifabad police in an offence of travel agency fraud, on Wednesday. The police recovered lost property of victims; cash worth Rs 5000, four phones and two autos from the accused.

According to the police, the accused identified as Mohammed Sohail (32), Mohd. Moin (32), Sohail Khan (37), Syed Nadeem (27), Sheikh Jafar (23), Shaik Mohsin (26), Mohammed Haji Pasha (27).

The victim and his colleagues were contacted by two vehicle drivers who inquired about their vacation plans. The taxi drivers stated that they are familiar with the travel agency where they may purchase tickets to their destination. The car drivers then drove them to Salaam Namaste Travels. Meanwhile, auto drivers, together with the travel office manager, employees, and two other people dressed in auto driver attire, battered the victims and grabbed the Rs 5,000 and stole other property.

The auto drivers then dropped them off the victims at Aramghar X road, as per the directions of the tours in-charge, which the complaint has noted.

The complainant had written down two vehicle numbers. The complainant’s boss raced to the scene, and the complainant and his supervisor went to the police station to file a report.

According to the confessional testimonies of the detained suspects, the following travel agencies were involved in a similar form of crime.

(1) Shalimar Travels, Afzalgunj (Mohammed and Ismail);

(2) KGN Travels, Uppal & Afzalgunj (Irfan)

(3) Ashirwaad/Neetha Travels, Lakdikapool (Jahangir);

(4) Jyoti Travels / Abha Bus (Agent – Akram);

(5) Golconda Travels, Afzalgunj (Haji-)

(6) Savera Travels, Afzalgunj;

(7) Sangeetha Travels, Afzalgunj

(8) Ram travels, Medchal Road.

The accused were arrested on February 2, 2022 and brought before the court for judicial remand.