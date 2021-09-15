Hyderabad: Several people deprived of Aasara Pension in Old City

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has made various announcements regarding the Aasara pensions in the state. It also reduced the pension age to 57 years so that more people can avail the benefits of the scheme.

However, some of the pensioners who belong to Charminar, Bahadurpura, Bandlaguda and other areas in the old city are not getting pensions for the past one and half years.

In the Charminar Mandal, the persons whose applications were approved in 2018 had received their pensions till 2019. Later, the pensions stopped.

It has been informed that in the Charminar zone, more than 300 people are awaiting the release of their pensions since 2019.

On enquiring about the release of the pension, the authorities reply that they are yet to receive any directions from the higher officials in this regard.

The people of the Bahadurpura and Bandlaguda zones are also facing the same hassles.