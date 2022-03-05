Hyderabad: Shah Hatim Talab cleared as part of GHMC action-plan

Hyderabad: The water of Shah Hatim lake located near Golconda fort was cleaned for the first time by using the Floating Trash Collector (FTC) machines on Friday.

According to the Hans India report, the lake water became a breeding ground for mosquitoes and resulted in stench. The Floating trash collector was procured as part of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) action plan to give a facelift to the city’s lakes.

An officer said, “Manual spraying of weedicides on water bodies can be avoided, and the spraying of anti-mosquito chemicals was done with the help of drones.”

Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin who supervised the clean-up said, “Several lakes in Karwan are polluted with the sewage water. Once the FTC cleans the lake, it will be shifted to another lake and also for the cleaning of Katora House.”

The FTC has an operating length of up to 12 metres, a trash collection width of 3 metres, an onboard trash compactor, and onboard trash storage with a storage capacity of five tonnes.