Hyderabad: Shaheenbagh to be honoured at Lamakaan on Dec 16

Hyderabad: A group of activists are organizing an event celebrating the second anniversary of Shaheenbagh, the infamous protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Registry of Citizens (NRC). The event will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on December 16 at Lamakaan, Banjara Hills.

The Citizenship Amendment Act was notified on December 12, 2019, and came into effect from January 10, 2020. The Act evoked strong condemnation from citizens across the country. The most significant and path-breaking protest was that of the women who converged on a major road- Road 13 A, G. D. Birla Marg, Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi from 15 December 2019 onwards.

Led by women and senior citizens, this protest was sustained without any political affiliation. Many such events were replicated all over the country inspired by the Shaheen Bagh protest.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Sara Mathews, the convenor of the event said that the purpose of the event is to celebrate the effect of the Shaheenbagh protest and also to demand the repeal of the CAA-NRC acts that were passed in the Parliament.

“Poetry recitations, speeches by young people and a short film on the anti-CAA-NRC protests will be part of the event. We call upon people to come and celebrate our unity and nationhood,” she added.