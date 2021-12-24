Hyderabad: Shaikpet, Owaisi junction flyovers to be inaugurated soon

Hyderabad: To facilitate hassle-free traffic movement, the two flyovers constructed under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) at Shaikpet and Owaisi junction in Hyderabad would be inaugurated by the end of December. The works on these two flyovers have been completed and greenery beneath the flyovers are being taken up.

On Thursday, December 23, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi reviewed works on both the flyovers.

The Mayor took to Twitter and wrote, “A way forward towards global city, 2 more flyovers are ready to serve the citizens to facilitate signal free movement by reducing travel time & fuel consumption. Inspected the Shaikpet & Owaisi Flyover along with @GHMCOnline Officials. Which are ready for inauguration.”

The Shaikpet flyover is one of the longest to be built under SRDP. The flyover is stretching approximately 2.71 km from Khairatabad zone circle 18 to Serilingampalli Malkam Cheruvu with six lanes. It is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 333.55 crore. Easing traffic woes for over 4 lakh vehicles that ply on this major traffic corridor in the city, the flyover will resolve traffic jams during peak hours from Rethibowli to Gachibowli which has heavy traffic and traffic from core area to IT Hub, ie, Hitech city and Financial District.

The flyover will cross through the Seven Tombs junction, Film Nagar junction, OU Colony junction, and Whisper Valley.

The Owaisi flyover built with an estimated budget of Rs 63 crore, stretches across 1.36 km and promises to ease the traffic flow from southern to eastern parts of the city. The flyover connects Aramghar and LB Nagar and regulates the traffic at Midhani Owaisi junction.

Apart from the flyovers, grade separators, underpasses, RoBs and RuBs have also been taken up under the SRDP at an estimated cost of Rs 8,000 crore. So far, 22 works have been completed at a cost of `2,000 crore and the remaining 25 works will be taken up at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore, which would be completed by next year.