Hyderabad: Shamshabad road, PVNR Expressway closed as Appa Cheruvu overflows due to heavy rain

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad and Hyderabad Traffic police today asked the general public to avoid going towards the Shamshabad main road and the PVNR Expressway as the Appa Cheruvu lake is overflowing on the Shamshabad main road due to heavy rains.

The Rajendranagar traffic police on Tuesday morning informed that due to the water body overflowing, traffic will not be allowed towards Aramghar, on the PVNR Expressway (while coming towards Aramghar) from Chandrayangutta towards Aramghar.

Alternate routes have also been specified by the police. Traffic towards the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) will be diverted at pillar number 215 towards service road ORR. Traffic will also be diverted at Laxmiguda junction towards Jalpally-Pahadisharif-RGI Airport.

Telangana govt. declares holiday

Meanwhile, the Telangana government on September 27 declared today as holiday for all government offices, private institutions, schools and all educational institutions in view of the heavy rains lashing the state under the impact of Cyclone ‘Gulab’.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday evening, while reviewing with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar the situation created by the heavy rains across the state due to the impact of the cyclone.

Due to heavy rainfall, two more gates of the Osman Sagar were opened by the water board authorities on Monday. In total, four out of 15 gates of the Osman Sagar have been opened as of now, while one out of Himayat Sagar’s 17 gates remains open. On Monday, Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana continued to receive heavy showers all day.

Universities postpone exams

Amid rainfall, Osmania University on September 27 announced that all exams scheduled for the 28th and 29th of September have been postponed.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has also decided to postpone the examination scheduled to be held on September 28. However, the university examinations scheduled from September 29 will be conducted as per schedule. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon.