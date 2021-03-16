Hyderabad: SHE Team launches QR Code at metro stations for women’s safety

Hyderabad: The SHE Team in its recent initiative launched a ‘QR Code complaint system’ for women to lodge complaints against harassment in a quicker and efficient way.

On 15th March, the SHE team led by Swati Lakra, IPS, placed QR Code stickers at various locations including the Lakdikapul railway station with a view to help women commuters in event of any distress.

The SHE team launches its QR code initiative in the city

The QR Code will help the distressed women to reach out to them with complaints and could also be used for providing any complaint or feedback.

All you have to do is merely scan through QR Codes and provide relevant information after which the issue will be routed to the SHE Team office concerned for further processing as per departmental guidelines.

The system provides police with robust analytics in the background that helps the SHE Team office to assess hotspots of crime against women in public places and assist in proactive policing, said a statement from the office of the DGP.