Hyderabad: SHE Teams arrest two for harassment, molestation

Hyderabad: The SHE Team took swift action against a man blackmailing and harassing a young couple whose videos he captured without their consent.

The accused, Abdul Salman, a 23-year-old student who gave shelter to the couple had captured intimate videos of the couple with a hidden camera. He later sent the video to the woman asking for sexual favors and threatened to share the video on social media if she refused.

The victim approached Hyderabad’s SHE team and immediate action was taken by apprehending the accused and collecting the videos from his possession. He was arrested and with all the relevant proof and SHE Team produced the accused in court. The metropolitan magistrate sentenced the accused to eight days in prison.

In another incident, an innocent girl was being followed by a car near the Narayanguda Metro station as she was walking by the road. The driver seemed as if he wanted to ask her something. The girl thought that he was asking her to help with the route/address. When she stepped close to the car, the driver molested her by pressing his genitial against her.

The girl quickly took her mobile phone to click his photos post which he fled from the area. The girl was able to capture his vehicle’s photo. She then emailed the photos and the incident to the SHE Team.

The SHE team instantly figured out the vehicle registration number, collected the technical evidence, and CCTV footage, and arrested the accused The virtual court, Nampally sentenced the accused Mohd Hyder Ali Khan (25) to undergo eight days of imprisonment.