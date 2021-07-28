Hyderabad SHE teams received 889 complaints so far this year

Hyderabad: The city’s SHE teams on Wednesday said that they received 889 petitions so far this year until July 15. A performance review was held by city police commissioner Anjani Kumar, IPS, in the presence of additional commissioner of police (Crimes & SIT) Shikha Goel and additional DCP (SHE Teams & Bharosa) Sirisha Raghavendra.

A total of 889 petitions were received by the SHE Teams in the year 2021 as of July 15, against which 97 FIRs have been filed, 22 petty cases registered, 201 persons were warned and 87 were referred to PS for further investigation, the police said in a statement.

Of these, 128 red-handed cases are filed wherein 120 majors were caught and 15 minors were counseled.

SHE teams also said that a maximum of the victims, 46 per cent approached them through walk-ins, 30 per cent via WhatsApp, 14 per cent via email, 12 per cent through QR code scanners and other through other social media.

21 per cent of the cases reported are of harassment over phone, 17 per cent of the cases are of harassment by following, 9 per cent of the cases are of cheating in the name of marriage, 14 per cent of the cases are blackmailing, 37 per cent other cases including morphing, prank calls, etc., they said.

The review meeting also noted the awareness programs that have been taken up by the Hyderabad SHE teams. Anjani Kumar also encouraged SHE teams to continue using the latest technologies in catching the offenders of crime against women and to deal with the offenders with iron hands.

He also urged victims of crime against women to reach SHE teams without any apprehension and that their confidentiality will be maintained.