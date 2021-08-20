Hyderabad: Shia mourners take out Muharram procession at Bibi ka Alawa

By Usama Hazari|   Published: 20th August 2021 3:10 pm IST
Hyderabad: Shia mourners gather at Bibi ka Alam to take part in the Muharram procession
Shia Muslims gathered at Bibi ka Alawa to take part in a Muharram procession in Hyderabad, Friday, August 20, 2021 (Photo: Usama Hazari/Siasat.com)

Hyderabad: The 10th of Muharram is marked every year by Muslims all around the world as a day of mourning for the unfortunate event of the martyrdom of the grandson of the Prophet of Islam, Imam Hussain. 

Imam Hussain was martyred in Karbala, located near Kufa in Iraq, by the armies of the tyrant Yazid. 

The disastrous event took place in 680 A.D or 61 A.H. Muslims remember Imam Hussain for this stance against oppression and corruption of Yazid, and his unwavering commitment to justice.

In Hyderabad, Shia Muslims gathered at Bibi ka Alawa to take part in a Muharram procession on Friday.

