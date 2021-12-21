Hyderabad shivers as temperature dips below 10 degree Celsius

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad on Tuesday witnessed the coldest day of the season as the minimum temperature has dropped below 10 degree Celsius at various places in the city.

With 8.4 degree Celsius, Rajendranagar has recorded the lowest temperature in the city. The University of Hyderabad witnessed 8.8 degree Celsius whereas BHEL and West Maredpally saw minimum temperature of 9.1 and 9.5 degree Celsius respectively.

The night temperature is likely to be 2-4 degree below normal in few pockets for the next few days. The met office attributed the chill to cold winds blowing from North-East.

The northern districts of Telangana have also witnessed coldest night of the year. Asifabad has recorded a temperature as low as 3.5 degree Celsius.

Yesterday night was THE COLDEST night of the year with min temp dropping as low as 3°C in North #Telangana districts 🥶❄️☃️



Forecast by Telangana State Development Planning Society

Earlier, Telangana State Development Planning Society has issued an alert for almost all the districts as the minimum temperature is likely to be between 4 and 10 degree Celsius.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in Hyderabad on Monday were 27.8 and 13.5 degree Celsius respectively.

On Monday, the lowest temperature in the state was recorded by Adilabad. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the district were 25.5 and 7.8 respectively.

Severe cold wave to continue in northwest India

Meanwhile, IMD on Monday said that cold to severe cold wave conditions are very likely to continue in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours.

Cold wave conditions at isolated pockets would likely continue for subsequent 24 hours and very likely to abate thereafter in the areas.