Hyderabad should not forego memory of Daagh; he is buried here, says Taqi Abedi

J.S. Ifthekhar

Hyderabad: Too little too late. Yes, to some extent Mirza Ghalib got his due. But one of his most talented pupil, Daagh Dehlvi, is not so lucky. Pity is not many know where his final abode is. Hyderabadis who pride themselves on being suqun-shinas (language knower) are blissfully unaware that one of the greatest of Urdu poets lies buried in their city.

Devotees who flock to the Yousufain Dargah in Nampally were taken by surprise the other day when there was a sudden commotion at a decrepit mausoleum. A battery of photographers rushed to snap Dr. Taqi Abedi paying respects to the acclaimed poet and bending on his knees to read the tombstone.

Dr. Taqi Abedi

Poet, writer, critic and author, the Hyderabad-born Canadian doctor was in the city to attend a programme. Despite his tight schedule, he squeezed time out to visit Daagh Dehlvi’s grave and spend time there. Dr. Abedi was moved by the near oblivion the romantic poet suffered. His famous couplet on Urdu is recited everyday to celebrate the language but the poet himself is left uncared and unsung. The popular verse is:

Urdu hai jiska naam hamee jante hain Daagh

Hindostan mein dhoom hamari zuban ki hai We realise the importance of Urdu, O Daagh

For our language is celebrated all over India

Dr. Abedi urged the Telangana government to honour Daagh in a befitting manner by developing the areas around his grave. Also mushairas and conferences should be organised in his name to perpetuate his memory. Celebrated poet-philosopher, Allama Iqbal, took pride on being a pupil of Daagh. But in India not much work is done on him. “Had Daagh been in Iran at least 2000 books would have been written on him. Besides universities, auditorium and roads would have been named after him.” Dr. Abedi said.

Daagh, who belonged to the Dabistane Dehli (Dehli school of thought), was guide to scores of poets who sought his advice to improve their works. Among them was Allama Iqbal and the 6th Nizam, Mir Mahboob Ali Khan. Being the king’s ustad, Daagh was the toast of the town. There was not a mushaira where he was not invited and which he did not steal by his mesmeric poetry. He had immense love for Hyderabad which comes out in this couplet: