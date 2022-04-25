Hyderabad: Siasat, Iranian embassy to conduct calligraphy workshop

La ilaha illa Anta Subhanaka Inni Kuntu Minaz Zalimeen a powerful Dua from the Holy Qur’an caliigraphed onto a canvas.

Hyderabad: The Siasat Daily and Noormicrofilm International Centre of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will hold a 5-day Calligraphy workshop starting on April 26, 2022, at Mir Abbas Yar Jung Hall, Western Gallery, Salarjung Museum.

The workshop that begins tomorrow will showcase an overall 200 exhibits, by artists from Telangana and Iran. Five calligraphers from Iran will teach calligraphy enthusiasts who sign up for the workshop.

The workshop will be inaugurated by the Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Managing Director of The Siasat Daily Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, and the Consult General of the Islamic Republic of Iran H E Agha Mehdi Shahrokhi, among others.

