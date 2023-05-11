Hyderabad: Siasat Millat Fund arranges burial of 14 unclaimed Muslim bodies

Hyderabad: News Editor of Siasat Daily, Amer Ali Khan received a letter from the Chandrayangutta police inspector requesting the burial of two Muslim bodies. Additionally, 12 more requests for burials were received from various other police stations in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. A total of 14 corpses were obtained, and funeral prayers were offered at Osmania Hospital after Fajr prayer. The prayer was led by Maulana Syed Shah Inamul Haque Qadri Naqshbandi, Imam and Khatib of Afzalganj Mosque.

Maulana Syed Hafeez Ashrafi, Imam and Khatib of Muhammadiyah Kishan Bagh, social worker Muhammad Hameeduddin from Jahanama, Syed Zubair Hashmi, and Muhammad Inayat Ali Khan also participated in the funeral prayer.

Syed Shah Fazl Mohiuddin Qadri Advocate, on this occasion, said that his brother Syed Shah Nadeemullah Hussaini Shah Qadri and Fazilathunnisa, who were performing Umrah at that time, prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased. He also prayed for those who contributed to the Millat Fund.

Bushra Taksim, Syed Abdul Manan, and Muhammad Abd Jalil prayed for the heirs. They also prayed for the Editor of Siasat Daily, Zahid Ali Khan.

Siasat Millat Fund is doing this service with the cooperation of its generous donors. Before 2003, the bodies of unknown Muslim men and women were burnt due to lack of resources. May Allah (SWT) give the donors and people involved in this noble cause with the best reward for this good deed.

It should be noted that former Asst.Sub-Inspector Syed Zahid Hussain Shah Qadri has played an important role in this noble cause and he has been engaged in this work with his team for 18 years.