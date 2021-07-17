Hyderabad: Siasat to organize EAMCET, NEET guidance program

Hyderabad: Siasat to organize EAMCET and NEET guidance program from 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 18. It will be held at Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall besides Siasat office

It may be mentioned that EAMCET is scheduled to be conducted from August 4 to 10 whereas NEET will be held on September 12.

S M Basha and Akbar Siddiqui will give lectures on Physics and Biology respectively. Information regarding the new pattern of the test papers will be discussed.

Interested Intermediate candidates of M.P.C and Bi.P.C stream can avail benefits from this program. For online/offline registrations, details can be sent on WhatsApp number 9290201021.