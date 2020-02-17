Hyderabad: Sikh brothers join Anti-CAA protest at Sun City

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Consequent on the refusal of permission to protesting women to stage ‘Dharna’ at Indira Park, hundreds of activists staged protests at various places in the city.

The people of Sun City’s PNT Colony registering their protest for 40 days. Now the Vice President of Sikh Youth Welfare Telangana and United Sikh Party, Punjab, Satpal Singh Khalsa join the protestors of Sun City.

During the ongoing dharna against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Population Register, Sikh leaders have declared unstinted support to the Muslims and other communities who are fighting against new government law.

Most of the protestors who were in sit-in dharna in the Sun City area are women and girls.

Satpal Singh said the whole Sikh community is with Muslims who are protesting against the draconian CAA-NRC and NPR.