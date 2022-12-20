Hyderabad: Singareni to increase coal production to reach yearly goal

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) chairman and managing director N Sridhar gave authorities orders to increase output in order to meet the three-month deadline for meeting the current fiscal year’s coal production goal of 70 million tonnes on Monday.

Sridhar stated that 2.3 lakh tonnes of coal must be produced and transported each day for the next 100 days in order to achieve the goal.

He held a special review meeting via video conference with the company’s directors, advisors, and general managers. He said that despite this year’s high rains having an impact on coal production, the company was still on track to meet the goal.

In the last 18 days, an average of 2.15 lakh tonnes of coal was produced, transported, and 15.4 lakh cubic meters of overburden were extracted, setting a new record.

“The area general managers have been instructed to take special initiatives to remove the overburden of at least 16 lakh cubic meters per day,” he said, adding that there was a possibility of removing the overburden of 17 lakh cubic meters in the upcoming days.

The contractors have been directed to ensure that the overburden is extracted from open-cast mines with the specified number of machines.

“The production target of 70 million metric tonnes will be reached,” he added, “if all the areas continue with the same trend and move forward with a specific strategy to achieve the targets allocated to them.”

Sridhar gave the order to transport coal without deviating from the prescribed levels and to supply coal to thermal centers without interruption, against the background of rising electricity demand.

Director (Operations, Personnel) S Chandrasekhar, Director (P&P, Finance, Kothagudem) Balaram, Director (E&M) D Satyanarayana Rao, General Manager (CPP) CH Narsimha Rao, and others participated.