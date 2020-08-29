Hyderabad: Single mothers bear the brunt due to COVID lockdown

Hyderabad: Various sections of society are confronting with the problems caused due to coronavirus pandemic. But one section which is hardly hit and goes unnoticed is single mothers.

Single mothers always find it hard to make both ends meet but the recent coronavirus lookdown has added to their woes. Despite that neither the government is providing any aid to them nor the welfare organisations are paying attention to their plight.

There are a number of single mothers in Telangana state and especially in Hyderabad who find hard to bring up their children. They are facing innumerable financial, emotional problems and need financial as well as moral support.

Many single mothers adopted teaching profession considering it a secure and respectable profession. But first time in the history of the world, schools and educational institutions have been closed down due to the pandemic. In this situation the single mother who were dependent on their earnings as school teachers are facing a lot of difficulties.

Mr Habeeba Anjum told that government should come up with a plan to solve the problems faced by single mothers. Besides social and welfare organisations should also pay attention towards this issue. There should be fee concession for the children of single mothers and they should be provided other facilities also in order to ease their sufferings.

Mrs Hina Ansari said there is a need for planned measures to boost their skills keeping in view their sensitivity and problems faced by the children brought up by single mothers.

Pointing out the social stigma attached to the single mothers in India, unlike other countries, Mrs Asiya Jabeen called for special planned arrangements for single mothers.

Source: Siasat news