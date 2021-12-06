Hyderabad: Sitar recital to be held at Buddha Statue on Dec 12

Hyderabad: For the first time in the history of Hyderabad, music lovers will be in for a treat with an early morning public concert ‘Shubhodayam’, which will be held at Buddha Statue in Hussain Sagar Lake. The event is set to take place on Sunday, December 12, between 7 am- 8:30 am.

The music lovers will be treated to a Sitar recital by artist Ramprapanna Bhattacharya who will be accompanied by Thakur Harijit Singh on tabla.

The ‘Music Unlock’ series which will be held once a month, for the next year, will be organised by Tatva Arts in association with the Department of Language & Culture, Government of Telangana.

Entry to the concert is free but Rs 100 per head will be collected towards the cost of the boat to ferry music lovers to the venue. The concert is strictly by invitation only. Interested persons can book their tickets for the boat on BookMyShow.

Strict COVID protocols and COVID appropriate behaviour will be observed.

Morning musical concerts

‘Morning concerts’, a new concept, is the brainchild of art connoisseur Akhilesh Washikar, and Tabla guru Gajendra Shewanker, the duo who are behind Style Tatva.

The duo has organised 18 free morning concerts, to date, in public parks, including the Melkote Park at Narayanguda, Botanical Garden at Kondapur, Indira Park, etc.

Morning musical concert in a public park is a unique concept offered to walkers to enjoy live music without a stage to face while walking. Music lovers either sit on the grass or walk and enjoy themselves. The concept for the first time has been extended to Hussain Sagar Lake.