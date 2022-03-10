Hyderabad: Six kilograms of Ganja seized, 2 arrested

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (HNEW) along with Amberpet police arrested 2 drug peddlers and eight consumers with six kilograms of Ganja. They also retrieved 2 motorcycles, Rs 2,500 cash, and nine-cell phones – all worth rupees 2,80,000.

According to a press release from the police on Thursday, the accused – 20-year-old Rahul Singh alias Gao and 40-year-old Dhan Singh Raja alias Dhanna were caught red-handed selling drugs to the eight consumers at Amberpet. Rahul Singh who hails from Hyderabad is a laborer and got into the business of drug selling to earn extra money.

He came in contact with Jade Shiva Kumar who constantly supplied Ganja to Rahul and his other associate Suman Bai in LB Nagar. They both sold the drug to the other accused Dhan Singh Raja and his associate Rajitha Bai.

On Wednesday, the drug peddlers assembled at Amberpet to sell Ganja when officials of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing along with Amberpet police apprehended the accused persons and seized 6 kgs of Ganja.

The release also appealed to the public, mainly youth and private employees not to engage in these anti-social activities.

“Several families have become victims of this menace. It is an ardent request from Hyderabad City Police to the youth and others not to fall prey to drugs and request the parents to keep a watch on the activities of their children and feel free to approach the police or pass information to curtail such anti-social activities,” the release stated.