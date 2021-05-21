Hyderabad: Six Ugandan women arrested for prostitution

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police busted a human trafficking ring and arrested five Ugandan women in connection with the case. The accused were using semi-nude pictures of women online to lure customers and make money. They were using the online dating website Locanto and taken into custody after the cops used a decoy to pose as a customer. The police also recovered drugs which were in possession of the accused.

According to the police, the five accused women have been identified as Nassali Milly, Nakkazzi Florence, Sarah Namwanje, Nalwoga Oliver Hildah and Sharifah Nakabuubi. After their arrest, it was also found that they were living in India in spite of their visas expiring. During the operation, the Rachakonda police found that the women were using the Locanto website to solicit sex for money, and were charging between Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 14,000 from male customers, depending on the time they wanted to spend with the women.

All five accused were arrested from Dilsukhnagar by officials of the Rachakonda police’ anti-trafficking team. After the decoy team negotiated the price with the women, they were asked to meet for a rendezvous near Rajadhani theatre at Dilsukhnagar. After their arrest, it was found that Nassali Milly had come to India on a tourist visa last year and was living in Bombay. She continued living in India even after her visa expired, and she later moved to Hyderabad. Here, rented a place for Rs.15000 per month at Koh-E-Sar Colony.

Milly was suffering from some health issues and began taking treatment for the same. However, she did not have sufficient funds, and hence decided to earn money through prostitution. So she started an online prostitution business along with Nakkazzi Florence. They later called other victims from their country of Uganda for indulging in prostitution and were running their operation in their flat, where they called customers, said the police.

The accused managed to get customers through the Locanto website, where they uploaded Milly’s phone number. The police also found that the accused were carrying banned narcotics, aside for what they were arrested for.