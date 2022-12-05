Hyderabad: SNDP works worth Rs 122.33 Cr to start in LB Nagar

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will initiate the development of nine projects under the Strategic Nala Development Program (SNDP) at a cost of Rs 122.33 crore.

Out of nine works in LB nagar zone, Bandlaguda to Nagol pond has been completed. Battula pond to Injapur nala, Ramantapur pond to irrigation channel, Sarurnagar pond to Chaitanyapuri culvert and Singareni colony to Sarurnagar lake, Mansoorabad small pond to Bandlaguda pond, All works from Bandalguda pond to Musi river, Chandanagar to Sarurnagar pond, Vanga Shankaramma pond to Sarurnagar lake will be completed by December.

The 2020 floods in Hyderabad caused challenges to people in the low-lying areas of LB Nagar zone. GHMC aims to complete each of the projects and provide better facilities in the wake of the initiation of the funded projects.

Also Read With Gujarat polls over, BJP to now focus on Telangana

Under the SNDP, 35 projects have been undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 724 crores of which two have have been completed. The completion of a picket nala and the construction of the bridge at a cost of Rs 10 crores solved the problem of flooding in lowlying areas.