Hyderabad: Software engineer electrocuted in Malakpet

Hyderabad: A software engineer on Sunday died while trying to remove clothes from a live electric wire in an residential apartment.

27 year old Praveen Goud a resident of Anand Nagar, Akbarbagh was trying to remove his Jean’s pant which incidentally fell on a live wire of transformer in the apartment.

Due to electrocution the software engineer died on the spot and the deadbody was shifted to OGH for postmortem.

Chaderghat police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

