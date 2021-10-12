Hyderabad: Somesh Kumar inaugurates COVID-19 Mega Vaccine Center

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary of Telangana State Somesh Kumar inaugurated COVID-19 ‘mega vaccine center’ on Tuesday.

The event was attended by Medical Health Secretary Syed Ali Murtuza Rizvi, Ranga Reddy District Collector Amoy Kumar, Health Director Srinivas, and others.

The center which is set up in collaboration with CARE India has a facility to administer the COVID-19 vaccine every day from 7 am to 11 pm. It has special vaccine counters for the elderly and women.

At the center, Covaxin and Covishield vaccines will be available.

Somesh Kumar said that so far, over 2.80 crore people in the state have been vaccinated. Another six such mega vaccine centers will be set up in the city, he added.

A day earlier on Monday, DPHW director Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao said that the recovery rate of the COVID-19 infected patients had gone up in the state. Addressing a press conference, he stated that Telangana is witnessing a “pre-covid virus situation” and added that the state was getting back to normal life.