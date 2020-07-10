Hyderabad: Son mistreats mother; forces her to leave house

Hyderabad: In yet another shocking incident, a son treated his mother so rudely and disrespectfully that she preferred to leave the house instead of bearing with the constant harassment and sneering.

The woman was not only treated rudely by her son and daughter-in-law but her grandson also assaulted her. She was seen as a burden by the family who was not willing to provide her with two times meal a day.

Sattamma who had broken her leg earlier is not even able to walk on her own. But her disability did not deter her son from being rude to her. Fed up by the harassment, the woman left the house and survived on the food and water provided by the villagers for 5 days. After the intervention by the RDO, the son agreed to accept his elderly disabled mother.

This is the second such incident in three days where a mother is seen as a burden by the son. In a similar incident occurred on July 6 in Bhongir, a son had snatched Rs 40,000 from his mother and abandoned her on the road.

Also Read Son snatches money from ailing mother, abandons her on road

Sattamma also belonged to the same village. She has a son and daughter. Both are married. 75-year-old Sattamma, a widow has been living with her son since the death of her husband. Her son Mallareddy changed the ownership of his father’s property on his name. He gave Rs 30000 to his mother at the time changing the 3 acre land owned by his father on his name, but later took the money from her.

Presently Sattamma is getting old age pension from the government. Two years ago she broke her leg and underwent treatment at a private hospital. At that time also, the son and daughter-in-law didn’t bother to visit her at hospital.

Recently son and daughter-in-law began harassing Sattamma and made her life a living hell by repeated tauntings. Distraught by this, Sattamma left home. Her daughter visited RDO Suraj Kumar and narrated old woman’s ordeal. Taking immediate action, the RDO called Sattamma’s son at his office and warned him of cancelling ownership of his property and removing his son from the job in a local company, if he continues to mistreat his mother. On this Mallaredy promised not to repeat such mistake again and assured to take good care of his mother.

Source: Siasat news