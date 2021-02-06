Hyderabad soon to get its tallest building with 44 floors

Hyderabad: People can now get a little closer to the sky with this new towering structure rising as high as 44 floors in Hyderabad’s Nanakramguda. This skyscraper in the city is near the Wave rock Building and its estimated worth is close to a staggering Rs 900 crore.

This project is spread over five acres comprising two blocks with 44 floors each. These new luxury apartments will have a swimming pool, a helipad, clubhouse & playgrounds, banquet halls and much more.

Hyderabad already houses buildings with as many as 40 floors.

The permission for the 44-floor twin-block structure in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was granted just a few days back.

It is also learnt that many other builders have applied for high rise structures comprising over 55 floors in Puppalaguda, Narsingi and other areas under Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits.