Hyderabad: South Central Railway restores 86 services of MMTS

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) on Thursday announced that it has restored the services of 86 MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System). Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SCR ran 120 MMTS services. However, post the second wave, it was reduced to 65 services.

The SCR described the MMTS as the most affordable and convenient form of public transport which is spread over a stretch of 50kms including areas of Falaknuma, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Begumpet, Lingampalli, Telapur, and Ramchandrapuram. It connects the southern and eastern parts of the city to the developing western end through 29 railway stations.

The SCR encouraged the commuters to make optimum use of opportunities like cashless tickets and season tickets. According to officials, a season ticket facility is an economical option for daily commuters as the prices are very low when compared to other public transport. Furthermore, MMTS tickets are not only available at the booking counters but can also be purchased through Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVM) and the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile app.

The service commences at 4:30 am and continues till 12:30 am. In addition, the minimum fare of MMTS service is Rs 5 while the maximum fare is a mere Rs 15, making it the most cost-effective way to commute.