Hyderabad: Special drive for revision of electoral rolls on Nov 27, 28

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) will conduct a special drive regarding the revision of the voter list on November 27 and 28.

Booth Level officers will also be involved in the exercise, carrying out their duties in the 15 assembly segments of the Hyderabad district. Updating names of new voters, making corrections in names and addresses, and age among others will be emphasised during this period.

A press release from GHMC said, “People check their names in the Draft Electoral Rolls (draft voter list), that have been uploaded in https://ceotelangana.nic.in/ and approach the officials if there are any corrections that need to be made”.

It further stated that requests for new enrollments, claims, and objections can also be made online by logging into https://www.nvsp.in/.