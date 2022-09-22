Hyderabad: Special Foundation Course 2022 for AIS, CCS inaugurated

Hyderabad: The officials from the state government inaugurated the Special Foundation Course (FC) 2022, for All India Services & Central Civil Services Officers, by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday.

The event was hosted by the Dr MCR HRD Institute of Telangana on behalf of the LBSNAA, Mussoorie, and the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) Government of India.

He also issued the course manual and gave the AIS & CCS Officers the Oath of Office.

Speaking about the event, Somesh Kumar said that training has taken on significant relevance in the rapidly changing workplace and recommended the officer trainees to attend the Foundation Course seriously in order to expand their knowledge, abilities, and attitudes.

He also claimed that the innovative programmes developed and carried out by Telangana State can serve as a great source of inspiration for the officer trainees coming from all across the nation to the course.

Further, he said that as a result of cutting-edge programmes like Palle Prakruthi Vanam, Kreeda Praganam, and others, facilities like sports fields and parks have been built in rural regions throughout Telangana State, increasing the green cover by 7% over the past seven years.

According to Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, Director General (FAC) & Principal Secretary to the Government of Telangana, due to changes in both the internal and external environment learning has evolved into a continuous process.

He stated that because officer trainees have work experience, they have a fantastic potential to comprehend various issues from all angles and come up with long-lasting answers.