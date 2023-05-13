Hyderabad: Special trains between Kacheguda, Kakinada for summer

News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 13th May 2023 4:36 pm IST
(Representative image)

Hyderabad: To provide adequate rail services, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Kacheguda and Kakinada town during the summer season.

“Train no- 07417 will depart from Kacheguda at 8:45 pm on May 13 and arrive in Kakinada Town at 8:40 am while the train no-07418 will depart from Kakinada Town at 9:55 pm on May 14 and arrive at Kacheguda at 9:45 am,” said a press note.

The trains will halt at Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations while running to and fro from the stations.

AC II Tier, AC III Tier, sleeper and general second-class coaches have been made available for passengers.

