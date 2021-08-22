Hyderabad: Special vaccination drive to be conducted from Monday

Hyderabad: To achieve hundred percent vaccinations, a special inoculation drive is set to begin in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits on Monday, August 23.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar convened a high review meet with the officials in this regard on Saturday. He directed the officials to ensure 100 percent vaccinations of all the adults in the GHMC limits in the next 10-15 days. He added that 175 mobile vaccine vans are being engaged to cover the city with 150 vehicles assigned in the GHMC area and 25 in the Cantonment area. He further said that the vaccination drive will be carried out in 4,846 localities and other areas in GHMC limits whereas it will also reach 360 colonies in the Cantonment area.

Somesh Kumar advised the public to take advantage of this special vaccination drive so that the motive to achieve 100 percent adult vaccination in the city is accomplished. He also instructed the officials to visit door to door in advance to identify the unvaccinated persons. He said a sufficient number of vaccines is available to carry this special drive. The public will be made aware of the drive through audio messages and banners put up in the localities, he said.