Hyderabad: Speeding car falls into Hussain Sagar, three injured

Hyderabad: In the wee hours of Sunday, three youngsters’ sustained injuries after their speeding car lost control and plunged into Hussain Sagar at NTR Park in Hyderabad.

On receiving information the police rushed to the spot and rescued the youngsters and their vehicle. Soon the boys were taken to Yashoda hospital for medical treatment.

The youths who were in the car, identified by the police as Nitin, Spatrik and Karthik from Khairatabad. According to the Police the car was taken away four days ago. pic.twitter.com/JSwc6Mx9WW — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy67) November 28, 2021

The three boys were identified as Nitin, Spatrik and Karthik. They all reside in Khairatabad and bought the car four days ago.

The accident occurred when they were on their way from Khairatabad to Afzalganj. The driver lost control and the car ran over the footpath and slipped into Hussain Sagar on the NTR Park stretch.

All the three escaped with minor injuries. According to police, speeding is believed to be the cause of the accident.

Four people died in car accident in Karimnagar

Two days ago, four persons died in a car accident near the Manakondur police station in the early hours of Friday. Four of the five persons in the car died on spot, while another received serious injuries.

A speeding car carrying the victims was moving from Khammam to Karimnagar when it collided with a roadside tree near the Manakondur police station.

Koppula Balaji Sridhar, Koppula Srinivas Rao, Sridhar and car driver Hinduri Jalander were killed on the spot. Penchala Srinivas Rao was seriously injured and was sent to a private hospital in Karimnagar for treatment.

The victims are reported to be Jyothinagar residents from Karimnagar. They were on their way back to Karimnagar after attending a 10-day memorial service for a cousin in Kallur, Khammam district.

Balaji Sridhar worked as a lawyer in Peddapalli court while Srinivas worked as an executive engineer in the Panchayatraj department in the Rajanna-Sircilla district.

The deceased was sent to Karimnagar Hospital for a postmortem, and police registered a case for further investigation.