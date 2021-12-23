Hyderabad: Sports complex to come up at Banjara Hills

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd December 2021
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) standing committee on Wednesday approved a proposal worth Rs 5.9 crore to construct a sports complex at NBT Nagar at Banjara Hills.

The standing committee had as many as 44 proposals for approval on hand, out of which 40 were approved. Apart from the sports complex, the committee also sanctioned Rs 2.2 crore for the development of a crematorium in the Banjara Hills ward. Proposals related to road widening and junction improvements at different locations were also approved.

Areas including Khajaguda main road-Urdu University, Jama Masjid Chowk-Laad Bazar and Uppal Junction-Mukkaram Hotel in Amberpet, require road widening.

The Road Development Plan (RDP) for areas including Botanical Garden to Kothaguda Main and Teegala Kunata to Tadbun Labour Adda and Calvary Temple to Hafeezpet Manjeera Pipeline Road were also approved.

