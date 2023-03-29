Hyderabad: St Francis holds 1st national conference on G20 Summit

Hyderabad: St Francis College for Women organized its first National Level Conference on G20 Summit on Wednesday, on the theme ‘Higher Educational Institutions & Its Aspirations in Building a “Vasudaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future”.

The conference was conducted on a hybrid platform with a participation of 170, including academicians, researchers, students and a few civil society representatives.

Telangana University, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ravinder in his address spoke about the need for educational institutions to create awareness about the idea of G20. He spoke about building conversations involving the youth about co-creating solutions for the challenges facing the world.

Founder Guruswamy Foundation, Mohan Guruswamy was also a part of the panel and spoke about the genesis of G20, the need to move away from unilateralism emphasizing the fact that there is a huge economic advantage in coming together for nations. “The noticeable power shift that is taking place in favour of Asian countries is another aspect to be noted,” he said.

Telangana University Registrar, Prof.Vidya Vardini, in the technical session spoke on the ‘Challenges faced by India as a Global Leader in the context of Higher Education’ elaborating on the reality on the ground when it comes to higher education.