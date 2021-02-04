Hyderabad: Stalker who attacked woman with axe held

Hyderabad: Police in Hyderabad on Wednesday arrested a man for attacking a woman with an axe in retaliation for complaining to the police against him.

The shocking visuals of the attack on the woman were recorded on CCTV and went viral on social media. The incident had occurred in the Teachers’ Colony under Meerpet police station limits of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on Tuesday.

The CCTV footage shows the accused parking his two-wheeler in front of the woman’s house. The victims, who was holding a child and was talking to a neighbour, ran inside but the assailant chased and attacked her. She sustained injuries on her palm, forearm and shoulder and was admitted to a hospital.

The accused, identified as Rahul Goud, (30), escaped after the attack. The police had launched a hunt for him and he was arrested near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Abdullapurmet on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Purshottam Reddy said a case of attempt to murder was filed against Goud.

Goud, said to be a family friend of the victim, had been harassing her for some time and trying to force her into relationship even after knowing that she is married. The victim had lodged a complaint with the police a few days ago and he was arrested.

After his release on bail, the accused went to the victim’s house and attacked her to take the revenge for lodging police complaint.