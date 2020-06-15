Hyderabad startup creates touch less sanitiser dispensers

Hyderabad: Coronavirus is spurring the demand for touchless technology. In order to cater to the growing needs, Hyderabad’s start-up, Emfact Embedded Systems introduced the Shodhan-L, sensor-based automatic, touch Free, hand sanitizing dispenser.

It has been developed as per the guidelines of the WHO (World Health Organization) and CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention).

The dispenser is equipped with a sensor to detect hands and is capable of dispensing exactly 2.5 mL of hand sanitizer each time. As per CDC guidelines, for this to be effective it has to dispense 2.4 to 3 mL. There is a time gap of five seconds between each cycle of action. 25 to 30 seconds is sufficient for the efficacy of hand rubbing.

Liquids are more effective than gels as they take half of the time. Mist based dispensers are harmful as they mix with the air. When inhaled by humans, this leads to respiratory problems.

It is operated on the barest minimum consumption of electricity. It doesn’t use a pump to dispense a sanitiser which is considered to be hazardous. It operates based on a high-performance infrared sensor. No pump is used and is a micro controller and computer-based program. It is easy to install, operate, and is maintenance-free.

The automatic sanitizer dispenser is electric powered and made of such composite material, which is a flame retardant.

It is a user-friendly product. Every drop of sanitiser dispensed is controlled. There is no spillage, leakage, or wastage. Every drop of sanitiser counts. This saves money too. It weighs less than a kilogram. This lockdown jugaad product is ideal for commercial establishments such as offices, shops, malls, government offices, industries, religious places, clinics, hospitals, apartments, gated communities, and other establishments.

This automatic touchless hand dispenser scores over the foot-operated sanitiser dispensers on many fronts.

A lockdown research product made under and taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India call to buy and endorse local products, made Mr. SP Chandu, the startup’s founder realize that there was no such product made locally.

“The new hygiene regime demands have put the spotlight on innovations. Consumers are seeking intelligent solutions to improve hygiene and safety at the office and home. Shodhan-L is the result of those needs,” adds SP Chandu.

“We observed, with existing dispensers, people sanitising their hands were touching the dispenser too many times and using locally available technology utilised in RO machines. This technology is hazardous. So, we worked according to the guidelines set by WHO and CDC and came up with an embedded technology based contactless hand sanitising dispenser, ensuring safety and security to human lives to overcome such a situation,” shared Chandu.

The promoter of this retail automation start-up brought out in the past,the world’s first electronics cash register with GPRS and Server-Cloud Technology. He is also the inventor of Digital Payment System using RFID Technology with biometric authentication, with and without using internet. The application for the patent is moved and the same is awaited.

With over 30 years of domain knowledge and experience in the industry as a dealer in sales and service electronics retail, SP Chandu, a veteran engineer in Electronics, fabricated and developed this need of the hour which is the sanitiser dispenser.

Until recently, nobody ever in their wildest dreams was afraid of touching common surfaces, door handles. But now, common surfaces are feared as potential sources of contagion. Corona and other viruses can spread through contact with shared surfaces.

As the virus’s spread off late has accelerated, I felt the need for Shodhan-L. We have adopted touchless technology. It is a sleek, plug and plays model. The product with 7.5-litre capacity can be conveniently mounted on a wall.

There is a huge shift in consumer behaviour. Now more than ever, people are conscious of the surfaces they touch. They are looking for hands-free products, contactless payments, contactless transactions, tap-to-pay credit cards, door activation devices, touchless switches, wireless entry control devices, touchless, hands-free commercial restrooms, touchless sensor bathroom faucet, and the motion activated hands-free kitchen sink tap. All these only increase the demand for the touchless products.

As the government instructed to make these sanitizers available, the demand for them is on the rise. The Emfact Embedded Systems is confident of selling over 1000 dispensers in the very first month of its operations. The startup has already received many enquiries. The team has been demonstrating the product at various places including many big-time corporate houses, IT companies and apartments in the city.

The disease is a burden on life, mental stress, loss of productive time. It is better to stay alert and ensure safety from the virus. The product is quite useful in ensuring that a visitor is disinfected.

