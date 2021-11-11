Hyderabad startup launches world’s first AC helmet at Expo 2020 Dubai

Abu Dhabi: The world’s first AC safety helmet which is designed by Hyderabad-based technology and safety start-up Jarsh Safety was launched at the India pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai during the Telangana week, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Dubai-based NIA Limited, in partnership with Jarsh Safety, on November 10, launched the AC Helmet that works on patented solid-state cooling technology that provides cooling up to 24ºC.

Hyderabad-based tech and safety start-up Jarsh Safety has launched AC helmet. Photo: Jarsh/Twitter

The Jarsh-NIA AC Helmet will be a game-changer for the construction and outdoor workers in general, especially in areas known to be extremely hot in summer.

According to Kausthub Kaundinya, CEO of Jarsh Safety, AC helmets improve productivity while ensuring the safety and comfort of their users. These helmets come with a rechargeable battery pack pre-installed.

The launch of this product is part of the India Innovation Hub initiative launched by the Indian Pavilion at Expo 2020, where the pavilion showcases the top 500 startups from India.

“We are proud to introduce to the UAE and the wider region this game-changing safety and comfort gear from Jarsh Safety, India’s award-winning start-up. Expo 2020 Dubai is about innovation and sustainability such as the AC helmet,” stated Kamran Birjees Khan, Chief Executive Officer of NIA Limited.

Invention story

Kausthub Kaundinya, Sreekanth Kommula, and Anand Kumar made a prototype of the Jarsh AC Helmet in 2016 after experiencing discomfort while using safety helmets.

Realizing its potential to improve the lives of those at the bottom of the workforce, they established a start-up manufacturing company and rapidly increased helmet production.

Kausthub Kaundinya, CEO of Jarsh Safety with world’s first AC helmet at Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo: Gulf News

“We started our journey from a garage office and, over the years, brought smiles to thousands of workers across India. Jarsh Safety is now going global,” said Kausthub. “We strongly believe that the joint NIA-Jarsh mission can help alleviate the working conditions of the workforce across the world,” he said.

تستمد الخوذة طاقة تشغيلها من بطارية قابلة لإعادة الشحن تتطلب صفر صيانة، وتوفر للشركات في #الإمارات والمنطقة وسيلة تتسم بالكفاءة ويتم توفيرها بقيمة مناسبة لضمان الحفاظ على سلامة وراحة وصحة العاملين#البيان_القارئ_دائما pic.twitter.com/H3iVyyXxok — صحيفة البيان (@AlBayanNews) November 10, 2021

Jarsh-NIA AC Helmet will be available in four variants:

Model C: For machine operators. It increases operator efficiency and can be directly connected to the machine’s low-voltage power source for unrestricted use.

Model S: For skilled technicians. It enhances workforce productivity and battery pack offers 10 hours of comfort on a single charge.

Model E: For management, architects and executives. It is designed for comfortable field visits and battery pack offers 2 hours of comfort on a single charge.

Model W: For welding equipment operators. Model W offers additional protection for the eyes, face and neck area. Its battery pack offers 2 hours of comfort on a single charge.

Four variants of AC helmet. Photo: Al Bayan News/Twitter

The AC Safety Helmet will now be available in the UAE and throughout the region through the unparalleled distribution network of NIA Limited. It is powered by a rechargeable battery that requires no maintenance.