Hyderabad: State MMA championship held by Telangana association

Hyderabad: Telangana Association of Mixed Martial Arts (TAMMA) on November 27 and 28 organized the 8th open Telangana state-level Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) championship 2021 at the Victory Stadium, Chaderghat where around 200 athletes from across the state participated.

The winners of the championship sanctioned by MMA India would be selected for the Bangalore Open MMA championship. The tournament was hosted by International Fighting Club, Malakpet, whose secretary is Adil Bin Ishaq.

The head coach of IFC and the founder of TAMMA, who is also a team India coach, Shaik Khalid said, “that the event was a grand success, and now because of the event we have a better Telangana state MMA team to fight in Bangalore.” He added that the heavyweight fighters which the Telangana lacked, are now ready to participate in the championship in Bangalore.

Talking about the heavy-weight athletes Khalid remarked “they put up an amazing national level fight at the state championship. Our team which is already strong and now it’s stronger. I hope that the Telangana team wins as many medals as possible for the nationals.”

The chief guests invited to the championship include international karate champion Syeda Falak, international table tennis champion Naina Jaiswal, Mr. World Mir Mohtesham Ali Khan, AIMIM MLAs Jaffer Hussain Meraj and Ahmed Balala, representative to government from Telangana and former minister Venugopal Chary and sports minister V Srinivas Goud.

Two MMA fighters grappling during a match

After an exciting tournament and too many jaw-dropping, nail-biting and intense, MMA battles, here are the results:

Kick Boxing Boys 18kg

1- MD Abu Bakar – Gold

2- MD Osman – Silver

Kick Boxing Boys 26kg

1- Mubarak Uddin Ansari – Gold

2- Shaikh Asad – Silver

3- Arsalan Shareef – Bronze

4- Md Ishaq – Bronze

Kick Boxing Boys 30kg

1- Zaheer Khan – Gold

2- Syed Lateef Ali – Silver

3- Khaja Moin Uddin – Bronze

4- Md Imaad – Bronze

Kick Boxing Boys 55kg

1- MD Mustafa Quadri – Gold

2- Shakti Yogi Anand – Silver

3- Rayan Abdul Gafoor – Bronze

Kick Boxing Girls kids

1- Ishita – Gold

2- Shaima – Silver

3- Syeda Haniya – Bronze

Kick Boxing Girls 40kg

1- Huda Fatima – Gold

2- Saira Khan – Silver

3- Juwairya Khan – Bronze

Kick Boxing Girls 46kg

1- Anum Abdul Gafur – Gold

2- Hafsa Habeeb Ur Rehman – Silver

Youth A Boys 47kg

1- Adnan Ali – Gold

2- Md Saad Yaqoob – Silver

3- Fasi Mehdi Khan – Bronze

Youth A Boys 62kg

1- Khan Hamza Jmaeel – Gold

2- Md Wasi Uddin – Silver

Youth A Boys 73kg

1- Syed Abdul Khaliq – Gold

2- Syed Ali Jazlan – Silver

Youth A Boys 80kg

1- Abdul Rahman Jameel – Gold

2- Md Muzzamil Khan – Silver

Youth A Girls 60kg

1- Huma Nawaz – Gold

2- Sana Hassan – Silver

Youth B Boys 29kg

1- Noman Ahmed – Gold

2- Ghani Uddin – Silver

3- Omer Syeed – Bronze

4- Syed Md Ali Hasham – Bronze

Youth B Boys 33kg

1- Md Ghalib – Gold

2- Shaikh Sufiyan – Silver

3- P. Abhijit – Bronze

4- Shaikh Nawaz Uddin – Bronze

Youth B Boys 36kg

1- Md Shabir – Gold

2- Syed Ishaq – Silver

3- Md Affan Uddin – Bronze

4- Avijit Penaganda – Bronze

Youth B Boys 39kg

1- Sagwan Shareef – Gold

2- Mehtab Ismail Khan – Silver

3- Md Arsalan – Bronze

Youth B Boys 40kg

1- Affan Uddin – Gold

2- Omer Abdullah – Silver

Youth B Boys 50kg

1- Syed Osama – Gold

2- Syed Ahmed Ali – Silver

3- Rayyan Abdul Gafur – Bronze

Youth B Boys 56kg

1- Anas Bin Ayaz – Gold

2- Md Ibrahim -Silver

3- G Balu – Bronze

4- Lokesh Kumar – Bronze

Youth B Boys 56kg

1- G. Manideep- Gold

2- Syed Bilal – Silver

3- Faizan – Bronze

Youth B Boys 60kg

1- Abu Bakar – Gold

2- Syed Omer – Silver

Straw Weight 52kg

1- Salman Ahmed – Gold

2- Talha Bin Hasham – Silver

3- Ahmad Hussain – Bronze

4- Abdul Rahmaan – Bronze

Fly Weight Amature

1- Md Sameer – Gold

2- K. Satish – Silver

3- Md. Ameer – Bronze

4- Kashif Akmal – Bronze

5- Md. Riyasat Ali – Bronze

Benton Weight

1- Abu Bakar – Gold

2- Abdul Raheem – Silver

3- Vamshi – Bronze

Benton Weight 60kg

1- Abdul Raheem – Gold

2- Mirza Adnan – Silver

3- Md Thaleel – Bronze

Feather Weight 66kg

1- Tony Dinesh – Gold

2- Zaheer Md Khan – Silver

3- Gulam Nabi – Bronze

4- E. Abhishek Yadav – Bronze

5- Naga Teja – Bronze

Light Weight Amature

1- Kiran Jeti – Gold

2- Faiz Ahmed Adil – Silver

3- Omer bin Wala – Bronze

Welter Weight Amature

1- Ravindra – Gold

2- MD Abdul Bari – Silver

3- Syed Talha – Bronze

4- Omer Shareef – Bronze

5- Md Javeed – Bronze

Middle Weight Amature

1- Syed Adnan – Gold

2- Noman – Silver

3- Vamshi – Bronze

4- Ahsan Ali – Bronze

Light Heavy Weight Amature

1- Md Saad Uddin Jamaal – Gold

2- K. Raghu pati Raja – Silver

Heavy Weight Amature

1- Santu Pradhan – Gold

2- Bhupati Rama Gopal – Silver

Heavy Weight Amature

1- Dawood khan – Gold

2- Syed Abu Bakar – Silver